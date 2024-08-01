Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

GMA investigates complaint filed by Sandro Muhlach, names independent contractor

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

GMA Network is investigating the complaint filed by young actor and Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors.

The network also named the two GMA contractors after it received the complaint filed by the actor. GMA says Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz were included in the complaint.

In a Pep report, Nones is the creative consultant for GMA shows including Mga Lihim ni Urduja, Dear Uge, Agimat ng Agila, and First Nanny.

Cruz served as the head writer for The Half Sisters and Love and Lies.

“GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz,” said GMA.

It added that the network investigated the incident even if they hadn’t received the complaint yet from Muhlach.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint,” the network added.

“Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion,” GMA noted.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

s3 of squid game

Squid Game Season 2 release date announced, Season 3 confirmed

1 hour ago
coffin istock

New law: Maximum funeral cost for poor Filipinos is PHP 20K

2 hours ago
dunkin bubble tea

Dunkin’ UAE unveils exciting new Bubble Tea Collection for summer

2 hours ago
myrna esguerra graduates

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra receives diploma

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button