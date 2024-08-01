GMA investigates complaint filed by Sandro Muhlach, names independent contractor

GMA Network is investigating the complaint filed by young actor and Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors.

The network also named the two GMA contractors after it received the complaint filed by the actor. GMA says Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz were included in the complaint.

In a Pep report, Nones is the creative consultant for GMA shows including Mga Lihim ni Urduja, Dear Uge, Agimat ng Agila, and First Nanny.

Cruz served as the head writer for The Half Sisters and Love and Lies.

“GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz,” said GMA.

It added that the network investigated the incident even if they hadn’t received the complaint yet from Muhlach.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint,” the network added.

“Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investigating body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion,” GMA noted.