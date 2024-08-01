Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DBM announces 8% increase in Office of the Vice President’s 2025 budget

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) reported on Thursday that the budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for 2025 has been increased by eight percent (8%).

During a press briefing in Malacañang, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman announced that the proposed budget for the OVP for next year is PhP 2.037 billion.

Breaking down the budget, Pangandaman detailed that PhP 188.5 million is allocated for Personnel Services, PhP 1.79 billion for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, and PhP 56 million for Capital Outlay.

In response to queries, Pangandaman also noted that the OVP did not request a Confidential and Intelligence Fund (CIF) for 2025.

“Sa CIF po, wala pong CIF ang Office of the Vice President. I think, hindi rin po siya nag-request ng CIF,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE President

UAE President sends aid to the Philippines for Typhoon Carina victims

2 mins ago
sandro muhlach

GMA investigates complaint filed by Sandro Muhlach, names independent contractor

2 hours ago
s3 of squid game

Squid Game Season 2 release date announced, Season 3 confirmed

3 hours ago
coffin istock

New law: Maximum funeral cost for poor Filipinos is PHP 20K

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button