DBM announces 8% increase in Office of the Vice President’s 2025 budget

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) reported on Thursday that the budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for 2025 has been increased by eight percent (8%).

During a press briefing in Malacañang, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman announced that the proposed budget for the OVP for next year is PhP 2.037 billion.

Breaking down the budget, Pangandaman detailed that PhP 188.5 million is allocated for Personnel Services, PhP 1.79 billion for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, and PhP 56 million for Capital Outlay.

In response to queries, Pangandaman also noted that the OVP did not request a Confidential and Intelligence Fund (CIF) for 2025.

“Sa CIF po, wala pong CIF ang Office of the Vice President. I think, hindi rin po siya nag-request ng CIF,” she said.