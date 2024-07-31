Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

State of calamity declared in 8 Cavite towns following oil spill

Camille Quirino55 mins ago

PCG conducts aerial and on-sea surveys following the sinking of MT Terranova. Courtesy: PCG/FB

Eight towns in Cavite were declared in a state of calamity due to the oil spill affecting the areas.

According to Governor Jonvic Remulla, the oil spill has spread to the coastal waters of Cavite. “Affected are the municipalities of Bacoor, Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, and Ternate,” Remulla said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“As of today, the province is declaring a STATE OF CALAMITY in these areas,” he added.

Remulla also said that the provincial government prohibits catching all shellfish in the vicinity waters of the area. “The Cavite Government is currently meeting for the immediate distribution of relief goods for the 25,000 affected fisherfolks in Cavite,” he said.

The oil spill was allegedly caused by the sinking of MT Terranova off Limay, Bataan on July 25. Since then, instances of oil spills have been reported in some areas in Bulacan, Cavite, and Metro Manila. However, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that the information has not been verified yet.

According to PCG, MT Terranova, turned upside down in the waters, sank 36 nautical miles off Lamao Point in Limay town. It was reported to carry 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil. One crew member died as a result of the MT Terranova sinking, while 16 others were rescued.

