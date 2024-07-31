Planning to refuel soon? Check out the new petrol prices in the UAE for August 2024

August is upon us, and with it comes the latest petrol price update from the UAE Fuel Price Committee. If you’re planning to refuel soon, here are the new prices for August 2024:

SUPER 98 = AED 3.05 per litre

SPECIAL 95 = AED 2.93 per litre

E-PLUS 91 = AED 2.86 per litre

DIESEL = AED 2.95 per litre

The fuel prices for August saw an increase compared to the prices in July. Super 98 used to be AED 2.99, special 95 was AED 2.88, E-plus 91 rose from AED 2.80, while diesel went up from AED 2.89.

Fuel prices in the UAE are usually updated every month as the committee carefully assesses market conditions to adjust fuel prices, striving to balance consumer affordability with market fluctuations.

The updates are also usually posted by authorized entities who are responsible for managing the distribution of petroleum products in the UAE such as EMARAT.