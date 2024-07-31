Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Planning to refuel soon? Check out the new petrol prices in the UAE for August 2024

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal10 mins ago

August is upon us, and with it comes the latest petrol price update from the UAE Fuel Price Committee. If you’re planning to refuel soon, here are the new prices for August 2024:

  • SUPER 98 = AED 3.05 per litre
  • SPECIAL 95 = AED 2.93 per litre
  • E-PLUS 91 = AED 2.86 per litre
  • DIESEL = AED 2.95 per litre

The fuel prices for August saw an increase compared to the prices in July. Super 98 used to be AED 2.99, special 95 was AED 2.88, E-plus 91 rose from AED 2.80, while diesel went up from AED 2.89.

Fuel prices in the UAE are usually updated every month as the committee carefully assesses market conditions to adjust fuel prices, striving to balance consumer affordability with market fluctuations.

The updates are also usually posted by authorized entities who are responsible for managing the distribution of petroleum products in the UAE such as EMARAT.

 

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal10 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Olympics 3

What’s inside the 2024 Paris Olympics ‘Athlete’s gift bag’?

59 mins ago
UAE PH HUMANITARIAN AID

Philippines receives humanitarian aid from UAE government for Typhoon Carina-struck families

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T093209.550

VP Sara Duterte slams PNP chief over relief of security detail

2 hours ago
Mangayon 2

Gov’t officials offer P100K reward for identifying PH Eagle Mangayon’s killer

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button