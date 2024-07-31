PH budget for flood control to have PHP 257B in 2025

The Philippines’ budget for flood control in 2025 will have a total of PHP 257 billion, according to the proposal submitted by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The National Expenditure Program stated: “The water resources development and flood control sub-sector is provided P257.06 billion largely attributed to the DPWH’s Flood Management Program (P254.29 billion) that will construct and maintain flood mitigation structures and drainage systems.”

The proposed 2025 budget for flood control is much larger than this year’s budget of PHP 244.5 billion. According to a copy of the proposed 2024 General Appropriations Act, the DPWH allotted PHP 104.7 billion for the construction and maintenance of flood mitigation structures.

It far surpassed the budget in other critical areas, such as the allocations for the Department of Agriculture’s capital outlay budgets (PHP 40.13 billion), for irrigation (PHP 31 billion), and for the Department of Health (PHP 24.57 billion).

Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero urged legislators to work together to understand why “chronic, severe flooding continues to afflict the nation’s capital” even after more than a decade has passed since Typhoon Ondoy.

The country’s disaster agency said that 39 people passed away due to the effects of super typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon combined. Meanwhile, the number of affected people rose to 4.84 million.

Infrastructure damage amounted to PHP 4.26 billion, with PHP 1.6 billion of that total coming from Central Luzon.