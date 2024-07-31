PH Ambassador to the UAE hosts meeting of ASEAN Committee in Abu Dhabi

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries accredited to the UAE have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold solidarity and enhance cooperation between the Association and the UAE.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver presides over the first meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Abu Dhabi (ACAD) under the chairmanship of the Philippines, hosting its Heads of Missions and representatives. “Through the collective work of ACAD, the ASEAN member countries accredited to the UAE renewed their commitment to promote and uphold the Association’s solidarity towards deepening cooperation between ASEAN and the UAE,” the Philippine Embassy in UAE shared in a Facebook post.

On July 4, 2024, the Philippines assumed the chairmanship of ACAD from Malaysia, with the term extending until December 2024.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, H.E. Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chargé d’Affaires Rohana Roslan of the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam, Chargé d’Affaires Lee Ting Wong of the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore, and First Secretary Jifiawan Gana Putra representing the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia.