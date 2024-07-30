Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Duterte appeals for protection after removal of security detail

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte has appealed for protection of her family following the removal of her 75 security detail from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a statement, Duterte said she hopes nothing but safety of her family. She also thanked her friends from politics for even volunteering to protect her.

Senators Bato Dela Rosa, Robin Padilla, and Bong Go showed their support for Duterte after the PNP pulled out its men from the Vice President’s security group.

“Huwag kayong mag-alala sa akin. At hindi ninyo kailangan mag-ambag ng pera para sa security ko. Ang pagtatrabaho sa pamahalaan ay pag-alay ng buhay para sa bayan. Alam nating lahat na bahagi ito ng serbisyo,” Duterte said.

“Isa lang ang hiling ko sa inyo – ang kaligtasan ng aking pamilya. Huwag ninyong payagan ang anumang karahasan sa aking ina, asawa at apat na anak, personal man o sa internet. At kung sakali man, huwag ninyong palampasin ang sinumang gagawa ng kapahamakan laban sa kanila,” she added.

Duterte did not elaborate on the threat against her safety.

