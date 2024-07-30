Gov’t officials offer P100K reward for identifying PH Eagle Mangayon’s killer

The cash reward for individuals who can provide information on the killer of Philippine Eagle Mangayon has been raised to P100,000.

Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Gonzaga has offered a reward of P50,000 for information leading to the identification of the perpetrator responsible for shooting the national bird. Another P50,000 will be given by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga.

Mangayon was rescued in Compostela, Davao de Oro, on July 8 with an injury on its left wing. The eagle eventually died due to severe blood loss from gunshot wounds.

“Necropsy results indicate this was a young male eagle who died due to severe blood loss after being wounded. Vets suspect that the gun wound was from an improvised “jolen” or marble gun that was fired while the eagle was perched,” the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) said.

The PEF also reported that Mangayon is the 20th eagle rescued since 2020 and the 4th eagle this year to have been injured by gunshot.

“We appeal to the authorities to enforce the standing policies and laws aimed at stopping the persecution of violent eagle crimes and to strongly urge our government to exercise legal and operational mandates,” the PEF said.

Meanwhile, DENR Davao urged the public to report any information regarding the killer through Jhonitz King P. Isaac at the cellphone number: 09276448394 or through e-mail at [email protected].