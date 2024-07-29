Pinay gymnasts end campaign, marking first Olympic presence in 60 years

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, three Filipino female gymnasts ended their campaign early following the all-around qualification results of the women’s artistic gymnastics.

This marked a historic first for the Philippines, as it was the country’s first time sending female gymnasts in 60 years.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Emma Malabuyo, and Aleah Finnegan are currently outside the Top 24, the cutoff for qualifying for the all-around final. While they won’t advance to the final, these three Filipina gymnasts have still made their country proud with their remarkable performances.

Jung-Ruivivar and Malabuyo secured 40th and 41st places, respectively, while Finnegan finished in 47th place.

Athletes who will advance to the finals are only those in the top 24 and the top eight in each apparatus. Moreover, representatives for the finals are only limited to two.

Even though the Filipino gymnast trio failed to advance to the finals, they still made history by ending the 60-year drought for the participation of female Filipina gymnasts in the Olympics.

The last Filipina gymnast delegates were in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics when the country sent Evelyn Magluyan and Maria-Luisa Floro.