Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Pinay gymnasts end campaign, marking first Olympic presence in 60 years

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 mins ago

Courtesy: Levi Jung-Ruivivar

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, three Filipino female gymnasts ended their campaign early following the all-around qualification results of the women’s artistic gymnastics.

This marked a historic first for the Philippines, as it was the country’s first time sending female gymnasts in 60 years.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Emma Malabuyo, and Aleah Finnegan are currently outside the Top 24, the cutoff for qualifying for the all-around final. While they won’t advance to the final, these three Filipina gymnasts have still made their country proud with their remarkable performances.

Jung-Ruivivar and Malabuyo secured 40th and 41st places, respectively, while Finnegan finished in 47th place.

Athletes who will advance to the finals are only those in the top 24 and the top eight in each apparatus. Moreover, representatives for the finals are only limited to two.

Even though the Filipino gymnast trio failed to advance to the finals, they still made history by ending the 60-year drought for the participation of female Filipina gymnasts in the Olympics.

The last Filipina gymnast delegates were in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics when the country sent Evelyn Magluyan and Maria-Luisa Floro.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Olympic winners

Filipino athletes who won Olympic medals for the country

37 mins ago
tire blowout

Stay safe: What to do when your tire blows out

3 hours ago
Siargao

Siargao is top place to visit in Southeast Asia — Lonely Planet

3 hours ago
MWO Dubai

MWO Dubai opens online contract verification form from July 29-31

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button