MWO Dubai opens online contract verification form from July 29-31

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO)- Dubai and Northern Emirates has announced that the online form for contract verification will be accessible to applicants from July 29 to 31, 2024.

“Form [for contract verification] is available for access. The form will automatically close once the limit has been reached or at 11:59 PM of Wednesday, whichever comes first,” the MWO said.

An email detailing the result of the application will be sent to the applicants on August 8, 2024.

“Submission of application online does not guarantee approval. Your documents will still be reviewed and evaluated. Our team will send an evaluation notice to you via email notifying you of the result,” the MWO said.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with valid employment visas from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah may apply through this form: https://forms.gle/oUFmKxrQJwQ8mWBy5, even without a confirmed flight schedule.

The approved and verified contracts will be released from August 13 to 14, the agency said.

The MWO also reminded the applicants to submit only one application.