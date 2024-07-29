Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo exhibition fight ends in a draw

Manny Pacquiao’s exhibition fight in Saitama Super Arena against Japanese boxer Rukiya Anpo ended in a draw.

During the fight, Pacquiao, 45, struggled to defeat Anpo, 28, a mixed martial artist. Pacquiao later told the reporters that Anpo’s tall stature was one of the reasons why he could not knock him out.

Despite the height difference, the former world champion gave his best effort during the fight. One of Pacquiao’s standout moments was when he unleashed his trademark left punches, aiming to tag Anpo.

After the fight, Pacquiao acknowledged Anpo’s strength and performance. “I hope it’s not the last (exhibition match for me). Anpo is strong and he fought good even though he doesn’t have enough experience in boxing,” said Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Anpo said he was “inspired” to fight with Pacquiao. “This is my first time boxing, and such a strong legend. I’m inspired he fought despite the size difference,” said Anpo, who has experienced over 30 fights so far.

Although there was no declared winner for the exhibition fight, Pacquiao took to Instagram to express his thanks.

“Thank you Rizin for putting on a great event and to my opponent Anpo for a great exhibition fight. Thank you to all of Japan,” Pacquiao wrote. “Thank you to my family, team, and friends for the love and support. Thank you sa mga kababayan kong Pilipino sa suporta at dasal. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao)

Pacquiao’s fans can look forward to seeing more of the Filipino boxing icon, as he mentioned he might “fight in a real fight this year.”

Pacquiao retired from professional boxing after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas in 2021. He was voted as a congressman in 2010 before having a higher-profile position in the Senate in 2016.

In 2022, he campaigned for the Philippine presidential election but lost by a huge margin.