Knights of Rizal Qatar, Emarat Sharjah officially chartered

Knights of Rizal (KOR) Qatar and Emarat Sharjah announced their official chartering on July 26 and 27 respectively.

Both events hosting the Chartering, Dubbing, Elevation, and Exaltation ceremony were attended by Deputy Area Commander of Qatar, UAE & Oman, Sir Orandantes M. Delizo, KCR, along with his wife, Lady Tess. The event was also graced by the Middle East and African Region (MEAR) Regional Commander, Sir Elpidio R. Quitevis, KCR, and his wife, Lady May.

The chartering of the Qatar Chapter was held at the Holiday Villa Hotel in Doha, Qatar while the Emarat Sharjah Chapter held their ceremony at the Coral Deira Hotel, Deira, Dubai, UAE.

During the chartering of the Qatar chapter, an inspirational message was spoken by Consul General to Qatar, Honorable Cassandra Kareameah Sawadjaan, who delivered the message of Her Excellency Lillibeth V. Pono, Ambassador of the Philippines to Qatar.

Sir Gabriel John D. Rimando, KCR, was exalted as the Chapter Commander of the Knights of Rizal Qatar Chapter. Accompanying him are his Board of Trustees and Founding Members:

Sir Michael P. Canlas, KOR – Deputy Chapter Commander

Sir Mark Loui T. Santos, KOR – Chapter Chancellor

Sir Jonifer M. Laza, KOR – Chapter Pursuivant

Sir Delon S. Girasol, KOR – Chapter Exchequer

Sir Romark P. Baril, KOR – Chapter Auditor

Sir Benedic C. Macalma, KOR – Chapter Archivist

Sir Angelou P. Padao, KOR – Deputy Chapter Pursuivant

Sir Fermin M. Guevarra, KOR – Deputy Chapter Exchequer

Sir Jssmie Michael C. Pabilore, KR – Founding Member

Sir Carlo Rocell A. Delos Reyes, KR – Founding Member

Sir Vincent Valencia, KR – Founding Member

The next day, the Chartering of the Emarat Sharjah Chapter commenced. The Guest Speaker was the Consul General to Dubai, Honorable Sir Malford Angeles, KCR, who delivered an inspirational message. The Chapter organizer of the Emarat Sharjah Chapter is Sir Salibel M. Jatulla, KCR, and Sir Orandantes M. Delizo, KCR, with the approval of Area Commander Sir Joy Villanuevo, KCR, and Regional Commander Sir Elpidio R. Quitevis, KCR. Below is the list of Board of Trustees and Founding Members of the Emarat Sharjah Chapter:

• Sir Salibel M. Jatulla, KCR – Chapter Commander

• Sir Alphy G. Abapo, KOR – Deputy Chapter Commander

• Sir Cesar B. Mora, KOR – Chapter Chancellor

• Sir John Carlo A. Cayog, KOR – Chapter Pursuivant

• Sir Joeper F. Famorcan, KOR – Chapter Exchequer

• Sir Paquito J. Idos, KOR – Chapter Archivist

• Sir Hasan A. Ibrahim, KOR – Chapter Auditor

• Sir Marvin O. Era, KOR – Deputy Chapter Pursuivant

• Sir Jason S. Lee, KOR – Deputy Chapter Exchequer

• Sir Alexander V. Lumanao, KR – Founding Member

• Sir Jerry O. Ladion, KR – Founding Member

The event was successfully executed despite the challenges faced beforehand. The KOR uniforms and paraphernalia were not delivered on time from HQ due to Typhoon Catrina in the Philippines. With the support of Emarat Dubai Chapter, its members lent their KOR barongs and medals to the new postulants. Since most of the Board of Trustees are experienced civil engineers, all the necessary materials required for the dubbing were easily procured. Sir Salibel M. Jatulla, KCR, completed all paraphernalia for his Board of Trustees and members but forgot his attained medals due to his focus on the program.

The event was attended by representatives of the Emarat Dubai Chapter, Sir Ruben and Sir Chris, and the Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter, Sir Bless, and Sir Bernie. The emcees were Ms. Michelle David, a manager of Avenue Hotel, and Mr. Alvin Pancito, a singer and composer who stayed until the end of the Knighting ceremony.

This milestone event marks a significant step forward in the Knights of Rizal’s mission to honor and uphold the values of Dr. Jose Rizal, fostering a sense of unity and nationalism among Filipinos in Qatar and Sharjah, UAE.

The successful chartering of the Qatar Chapter and the Emarat Sharjah Chapter exemplifies the dedication and resilience of its members, ensuring the continued growth and impact of the organization in the region.

This event also highlights the strong support and camaraderie among different chapters, showcasing a united front in promoting the values and ideals of the Knights of Rizal.