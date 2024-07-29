Dubai records 9.31 million tourists in first half of 2024

Dubai has recorded an increase in its international overnight visitors in the first six months of 2024, reaching 9.31 million.

The data published by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism showed that this number is a 9-percent increase from the same period last year, where the city recorded 8.55 million tourist arrivals, a report by WAM said.

The increase in international visitors is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s status as a top global destination for both business and leisure, said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

“The strong tourism growth achieved by Dubai in the first half of 2024 is a testament to the city’s ability to foster productive public-private partnerships and build extensive global networks of collaboration. With every year, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a frontrunner in the global tourism landscape and grow in popularity as an international destination,” the Crown Prince said.

Among the key markets contributing to the growth of visitors are the GCC, MENA, Western Europe, and South Asia.

Dubai’s hotels and hospitality, culinary sector, international events also add to the city’s appeal for international visitors.