Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE MoHAP issues safety measures to manage heatstroke symptoms

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin48 mins ago

For illustrative purpose only

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has advised the public to take precautions against heatstroke amid the increasing temperatures in the country.

In a social media post, MoHAP recommended these steps as safety measures to address heatstroke symptoms:

  1. Take a seat in a cool and well-ventilated area.
  2. Change your curtains to provide more shade and additional protection from sunlight or heat.
  3. Turn on the fan or air conditioner to cool your room temperature.
  4. Apply wet cloths to the skin on the areas of the head, neck, armpits, and upper thighs.
  5. Remove unnecessary clothing or any outer layers to cool the body.
  6. Call for an ambulance if needed.

In a separate post, MoHAP also reminded the public to seek immediate medical assistance once they experience severe symptoms of heat stress.

This includes dehydration, severe thirst, excessive sweating, dizziness and lightheadedness, small blisters or rash on the skin, nausea and vomiting, nosebleeds, muscle cramps typically in the arms or thighs, and rapid heartbeat and breathing.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin48 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ninong Ry

YouTube star Ninong Ry shares impact of Carina flood

5 mins ago
The Voice Kids 2

SB19’s Pablo is newest coach of ‘The Voice Kids Philippines’

2 hours ago
line of 9 grades but broken english

‘Line of 9’ grades but ‘broken English’: What reflects real competence?

2 hours ago
Carlos Yulo

Carlos Yulo qualifies for 3 Paris Olympic gymnastic events

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button