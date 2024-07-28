UAE MoHAP issues safety measures to manage heatstroke symptoms

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has advised the public to take precautions against heatstroke amid the increasing temperatures in the country.

In a social media post, MoHAP recommended these steps as safety measures to address heatstroke symptoms:

Take a seat in a cool and well-ventilated area. Change your curtains to provide more shade and additional protection from sunlight or heat. Turn on the fan or air conditioner to cool your room temperature. Apply wet cloths to the skin on the areas of the head, neck, armpits, and upper thighs. Remove unnecessary clothing or any outer layers to cool the body. Call for an ambulance if needed.

Kung lumitaw ang mga sintomas ng heatstroke, magsagawa ng angkop na hakbang upang maibsan ito at matiyak ang iyong kaligtasan. ☀️#MoHAP_UAE pic.twitter.com/ls2B5vjxyW — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) July 26, 2024

In a separate post, MoHAP also reminded the public to seek immediate medical assistance once they experience severe symptoms of heat stress.

This includes dehydration, severe thirst, excessive sweating, dizziness and lightheadedness, small blisters or rash on the skin, nausea and vomiting, nosebleeds, muscle cramps typically in the arms or thighs, and rapid heartbeat and breathing.

Severe symptoms of heat stress require immediate medical care. If you or a family member experience any of these symptoms, it is crucial to seek immediate medical assistance. ☀️#MoHAP_UAE pic.twitter.com/n74rYHnSoa — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) July 24, 2024