‘Line of 9’ grades but ‘broken English’: What reflects real competence?

Does the Philippine education system show one’s true competency in today’s generation?

A Facebook post went viral after a netizen revealed one of their applicant’s report card and essay question answers.

The first photo showed the applicant’s report card with ‘line of 9’ grades. “General Average for the Semester: 91.42 with Honors,” the report card wrote.

The second photo, however, showed that the applicant wrote in English with difficulty.

“Here is the report card of an applicant to our BSHM course and one of that student’s answers to an essay question. The student has stellar grades on the report card but struggles to string together a simple sentence in English, reads at a snail’s pace, and misinterprets even the simplest instructions,” the caption wrote.

The applicant was apparently applying for the school’s BSHM course. Due to the results of the essay examination, the office rejected the application.

Later on, the applicant’s mother visited their office to complain.

“We have seen so much “drama” in our registrar’s office this month, with tears flowing. But no, we are standing by our ground. We are a private school after all,” the netizen wrote in the caption.

Grades are not everything

The original poster shared that the post was not to blame the teachers or students but to spread awareness. They also explained that it was not “an isolated case” and that many hold grades to a high standard but fail to give importance to what matters.

“It’s about hoping to wake everyone to the crisis in our educational system. I think this issue is more important than the price of rice,” the poster said.

“Students and parents should realize that grades are not everything, real education is so much more,” they added. “It’s a symptom of a larger issue in our educational system.”

MJ Campita, a Dubai resident, agreed with the photo. “Meron along classmate na ganyan noong grade school. Yung mama niya ang gumagawa ng assignments niya. Ewan ko ba, parang takot siya sa anak niya. Tas yung anak niya, nag-ge-games lang,” MJ said.

Other netizens agreed with the viral post and shared their thoughts in the comments. One commenter said: “Sometimes they even qualify for scholarships, and they will guilt-trip the faculty members who give them low scores.”

“This is why, if someone keeps bragging about their grades to me now, I’ll just reply, “Finish your degree and dive into job interviews. Let’s see how far your intelligence takes you.” Either they are genuinely intelligent, or it’s the other way around – an unprecedented issue in school: favoritism. We can’t deny that,” another commenter said.

Meanwhile, other netizens have a different perspective. One netizen said that perhaps the applicant was good in other subjects but failed in English.

“Baka mhina sa English pero magaling sa iba. Mayroong akong mga friends na di magaling sa English pero naiintindihan nila. Yun, nag seaman, nag nurse, nag teacher. Okay naman,” the netizen said.

“Di naman basehan yan. Mabilis lang dapat matuto. Pinoy nga, pumunta ng ibang bansa, alam na nila salita ng mga hapon, Chinese, Korean, at Arabic kahit one year pa lang,” they added.

How about you? Ano sa tingin mo?