Alden Richards heads off to Canada to film ‘Hello, Love, Again’

Alden Richards is bound for Canada to film “Hello, Love, Again.”

Sparkle GMA Artist Center shared this update days after his co-star Kathryn Bernardo also flew to Canada to shoot the sequel of the blockbuster “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

“Alden Richards is off to Canada to film ‘Hello, Love, Again.’ He’s then hitting the road for the Sparkle World Tour in USA and Canada!” Sparkle said in a social media post.

“Hello, Love, Again” is a sequel to the movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” starring Kathryn and Alden.

The story follows the struggles of Ethan and Joy, who are overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong. In the sequel, the two will meet in Canada after five years.

