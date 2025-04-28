UAE condemns car attack at Filipino festival in Vancouver

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the car-ramming attack during a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, Canada, which led to deaths and injuries among innocent people.

In an official statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the country “expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people and aimed at undermining security and stability.”

The UAE also extended its solidarity with the governments and people of both Canada and the Philippines, showing support following the tragic incident.

The car-ramming happened during the Lapu-Lapu Day festival, an annual Filipino event held to celebrate Filipino hero Datu Lapu-Lapu and Filipino culture in Vancouver.

Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine the full circumstances behind the attack, while the community mourns the loss of life and prays for those injured.

The UAE further expressed its wishes for the speedy recovery of all those who were hurt during the attack, standing in unity with the affected communities.