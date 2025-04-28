MOHRE: Employers must pay for treatment of work injuries, occupational diseases

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) reminded employers that they are responsible for paying for the treatment of their workers in case of work injuries or illnesses.

MOHRE posted the reminder through its official Facebook page as part of its efforts to raise awareness among workers and companies.

According to MOHRE, if a worker suffers from a work injury or an occupational disease, the employer must cover the full cost of treatment and compensate the worker accordingly.

MOHRE’s website defines occupational diseases as health problems caused by work conditions, meaning the illness “must have developed due to exposures in the workplace.” Examples of these are lung issues from construction dust or hearing problems from loud factory machines.

The compensation amount for the injured worker is based on their last basic salary. MOHRE clarified that workers should receive their compensation within 10 days after a medical report is issued stating the degree of their disability, if any.

In case of an incident, the employer must notify the medical authorities, the local police station in their area, and the Ministry itself. The Ministry must be informed within 48 hours after the employer, or their legal representative, becomes aware of a suspected occupational disease or injury.

Failure to report work-related injuries, deaths, or occupational diseases will result in a fine of AED 10,000 per case and the suspension of the facility’s operations.