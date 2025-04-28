Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

PH Consulate in Vancouver expresses deep concern after deadly festival incident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy: Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver/FB

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver has expressed deep concern following a tragic incident during the Lapu-Lapu Day festival on Saturday, April 26, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The Consulate extended its sympathies to the victims and their families, emphasizing solidarity with the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time. They also urged the community to remain resilient in the face of this tragedy.

The Lapu-Lapu Day festival, held in Vancouver’s Sunset neighborhood, is an annual celebration honoring Filipino hero Datu Lapu-Lapu. The event features cultural performances, food, and traditional displays, attracting thousands of attendees.

According to Vancouver police, a 30-year-old local man drove an SUV into the festival crowd around 8:14 p.m., leading to at least nine deaths and multiple injuries.

The suspect, known to law enforcement, was apprehended at the scene by bystanders and is currently in custody.

Authorities have stated that the incident is not being treated as an act of terrorism, but investigations are ongoing.

Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby, have expressed their condolences and support to the victims and the Filipino community. Emergency responders were commended for their swift action in the aftermath of the incident.

The Philippine Consulate has assured the public that they are coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance to those affected and to ensure the safety of the Filipino community in Vancouver.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

vancouver police istock

Suspect charged after deadly car attack at Filipino festival in Vancouver

2 hours ago
tourist dubai istock

Dubai tops global list for solo female travelers in 2025

2 hours ago
DMW

DMW, IOM meet to boost support for OFWs

3 hours ago
Unisat main photo

Fundador, Emperador and more Filipino favorites on huge sale at Unisat Ajman!

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button