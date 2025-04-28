PH Consulate in Vancouver expresses deep concern after deadly festival incident

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver has expressed deep concern following a tragic incident during the Lapu-Lapu Day festival on Saturday, April 26, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The Consulate extended its sympathies to the victims and their families, emphasizing solidarity with the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time. They also urged the community to remain resilient in the face of this tragedy.

The Lapu-Lapu Day festival, held in Vancouver’s Sunset neighborhood, is an annual celebration honoring Filipino hero Datu Lapu-Lapu. The event features cultural performances, food, and traditional displays, attracting thousands of attendees.

According to Vancouver police, a 30-year-old local man drove an SUV into the festival crowd around 8:14 p.m., leading to at least nine deaths and multiple injuries.

The suspect, known to law enforcement, was apprehended at the scene by bystanders and is currently in custody.

Authorities have stated that the incident is not being treated as an act of terrorism, but investigations are ongoing.

Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby, have expressed their condolences and support to the victims and the Filipino community. Emergency responders were commended for their swift action in the aftermath of the incident.

The Philippine Consulate has assured the public that they are coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance to those affected and to ensure the safety of the Filipino community in Vancouver.