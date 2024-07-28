Abu Dhabi extends paid parking zones to new areas

More paid parking zones will be activated in Khalifa Commercial and Etihad Plaza as the Abu Dhabi Mobility expands its parking system to additional areas outside Abu Dhabi Island.

Starting July 29, 2024, Abu Dhabi’s public parking system, or the Mawaqif system, will extend to the SW2, SE45, and SE48 areas, WAM reported.

Sector SE48 at the Etihad Airways headquarters on Al Mireef Street provides 694 parking spaces, including 3 reserved for people of determination.

Meanwhile, Sector SE45 located at Etihad Plaza between Al Mireef Street and Al Ibtisamah Street has 1,283 parking spaces, with 17 reserved for people of determination.

Sector SW2 is situated between Al Marmouq Street to the west and Al Qalayid Street to the east, bounded by Theyab Bin Eissa Street to the north and Al Murahibeen Street to the south. It features 523 parking spaces, including 17 reserved for people of determination.

This initiative aims to regulating public parking and improve traffic flow, in accordance to Abu Dhabi’s transport development strategy, the news agency said.