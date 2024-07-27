RTA advises drivers using Emirates Road to expect traffic delays until August 31

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai advises drivers passing Emirates Road between Hatta Road and Al Ain Road (toward Abu Dhabi) to expect delays until August 31, 2024. RTA shared via social media that ongoing road maintenance works are causing the anticipated delays.

Meanwhile, Dubai advises drivers to regularly check their cars to avoid accidents, especially during the hot summer weather. Currently, Dubai Police is offering free car check-ups at AutoPro stations, covering services such as: belts condition, AC & air filter, windshield washer fluid, wiper blades condition, battery health, radiator hoses condition, tyre pressure, engine oil & coolant level, lights, and fluids level. This is part of their ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign.