RTA advises drivers using Emirates Road to expect traffic delays until August 31

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai advises drivers passing Emirates Road between Hatta Road and Al Ain Road (toward Abu Dhabi) to expect delays until August 31, 2024. RTA shared via social media that ongoing road maintenance works are causing the anticipated delays.

Meanwhile, Dubai advises drivers to regularly check their cars to avoid accidents, especially during the hot summer weather. Currently, Dubai Police is offering free car check-ups at AutoPro stations, covering services such as: belts condition, AC & air filter, windshield washer fluid, wiper blades condition, battery health, radiator hoses condition, tyre pressure, engine oil & coolant level, lights, and fluids level. This is part of their ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign.

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

