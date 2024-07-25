You can now pay MOHRE fees through installments

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the United Arab Emirates has announced that fees and administrative fines can now be paid in installments.

“In our commitment to meeting all your needs, we are pleased to introduce an installment payment service for Ministry’s fees and administrative fines, available to all our customers holding credit cards of 5 banks,” the MOHRE stated.

The available banks are RAKBANK, Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Commercial Bank International (CBI), and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB). MOHRE urges those who are interested to contact their credit card-issuing bank to be able to benefit from this service.

The minimum installment amounts vary by bank: RAKBANK, Mashreq Bank, CBD, and CBI all require a minimum of AED 500 per installment, while ADCB has a minimum installment amount of AED 1,000.