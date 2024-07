Several airlines releases list of cancelled flights due to super typhoon Carina

Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced a list of canceled and delayed flights after the National Capital Region (NCR) was declared in a state of calamity.

This was after cyclone Carina (international name: Gaemi) intensified into a super typhoon.

According to Cebu Pacific, the rains brought by super typhoon Carina have affected their flights. The airline said that they are managing the situation and prioritizing the safety of their passengers, crew, and airport staff.

The airline also strongly discourages passengers with canceled flights from going to the airport.

CEB offers free rebooking and travel funds to passengers who have flights to and from Manila and Clark scheduled up to July 26, 2024.

Here is a list of their canceled flights for July 25:

Domestic

• DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila

• DG 6055/6056: Manila – Busuanga – Manila

• DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

• DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

• DG 6193/6194: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

• DG 6841/6842: Manila – Siargao – Manila

• 5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

• 5J 321/322: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

• 5J 373/374: Manila – Roxas – Manila

• 5J 381/382: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

• 5J 383/384: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

• 5J 395/396: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

• 5J 404/405: Manila – Laoag – Manila

• 5J 447/448: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

• 5J 451/452: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

• 5J 453/454: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

• 5J 473/474: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

• 5J 487/488: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

• 5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

• 5J 557/558: Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 563/564: Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 567/568: Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 585/586: Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 619/620: Manila – Tagbilaran – Manila

• 5J 623/624: Manila – Dumaguete – Manila

• 5J 625/626: Manila – Dumaguete – Manila

• 5J 635/636: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

• 5J 637/638: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

• 5J 645/646: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

• 5J 649/650: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

• 5J 703/704: Manila – Dipolog – Manila

• 5J 771/772: Manila – Pagadian – Manila

• 5J 785/786: Manila – Butuan – Manila

• 5J 793/794: Manila – Butuan – Manila

• 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

• 5J 851/852: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

• 5J 891/892: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

• 5J 899/900: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

• 5J 919/920: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

• 5J 961/962: Manila – Davao – Manila

• 5J 993/994: Manila – General Santos – Manila

• 5J 997/998: Manila – General Santos – Manila

• 5J 2901/2902: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

• 5J 3965/3966: Manila – Davao – Manila

International

• 5J 018/019: Manila – Dubai – Manila

• 5J 110/111: Manila – Hongkong- Manila

• 5J 186/185: Manila – Incheon – Manila

• 5J 272/273: Manila – Hongkong – Manila

• 5J 279/280: Manila – Bali – Manila

• 5J 314/315: Manila – Taipei – Manila

• 5J 744/745: Manila – Hanoi – Manila

• 5J 813/814: Manila – Singapore – Manila

• 5J 929/930: Manila – Bangkok – Manila

• 5J 931/932: Manila – Bangkok – Manila

• 5J 5038/5039: Manila – Nagoya – Manila

• 5J 5054/5055: Manila – Narita – Manila

Meanwhile, PAL has also released a list of canceled flights for July 25:

Domestic • PR2808 Davao – Manila

• PR2932 Manila – Basco • PR2933 Basco – Manila • PR 2014 Manila – Tuguegarao • PR2015 Tuguegarao – Manila

Affected PAL passengers can convert their tickets to travel credits, rebook, or refund. Passengers are advised to monitor the status of their flights and keep updated by visiting their airlines’ websites and social media pages.

This story is still developing. We’re awaiting updates from other airlines.