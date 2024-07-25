OVP releases statement over Duterte’s personal trip amid Carina

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) releases an official statement about Vice President Sara Duterte’s personal trip.

According to the statement, Vice President Duterte is on an overseas trip with her family abroad. It wrote: “Her departure received the necessary approvals, as evidenced by the travel authority issued by the Office of the President dated 09 July 2024.”

“The timing of the trip coinciding with Typhoon Carina is unfortunate,” it said.

“Nonetheless, the Disaster Operations Center of the OVP, institutionalized by the Vice President, is always ready to assist families affected by calamities,” it added.

The OVP also thanked the public for respecting the privacy of Duterte’s family members.

Netizens had mixed comments about the Vice President’s decision to leave the country amid the super typhoon Carina.

One netizen commented: “Klaro na July 9 pa na approved yung flight niya pa-Germany. Nagkataon na ang schedule ng flight nila ay ang pagragasa ni Carina. At saka kumikilos naman ang OVP. Nauna pa nga namahagi ng tulong ang opisina niya.”

Meanwhile, others were against the Vice President’s trip. “It shows her lack of compassion. Sa mga lamay, present; dito kung saan siya ay kailangan, absent. Sa important national events and issues – absent and “No comment,” another commenter said.