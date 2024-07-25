Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos allocates P20M in DSWD aid for Carina-hit Valenzuela, Malabon, and Navotas

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. visited some of the heavily affected areas of Valenzuela, Malabon, and Navotas on July 25, 2024, as shared by him through a social media post.

He stated that a budget of PHP 20 million will be allocated from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program for each of the affected areas. This funding is intended to help “get started while awaiting the assessments of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regarding the needs in every affected locality.

“After visiting the heavily affected areas of Valenzuela, Malabon, and Navotas, I have seen for myself the damage and directed the DSWD to release family food packs to evacuees and affected families,” the President shared.

He also mentioned the efforts of several government agencies. The Office of the President and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) are working to supplement the necessary funds. The DSWD and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will be using the cash-for-work program, while the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program will assist residents in cleaning up their communities once the floods have receded.

Additionally, the Department of Health (DOH) is tasked with dispatching doctors to each local government unit (LGU) to monitor and address cases of leptospirosis, ensuring that health risks are managed effectively.

