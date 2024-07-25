DMW urges typhoon Carina-affected OFWs in Taiwan to contact help desk for support

The Department of Migrant Workers has issued an advisory for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan to reach out to the Taiwan Help Desk for immediate assistance and support.

For assistance, OFWs can reach the Philippine hotline at (02) 8522-3663, (02) 8293-9155, (02) 8722-1144, or (02) 8722-1155. Additionally, you can contact them via mobile at +63919-067-3975 or through WhatsApp, Viber, or phone at +63920-517-1059, +63 927-147-8186, or +639083268344. For email inquiries, you can write to [email protected].

If you’re in Taiwan, the hotlines available are +886 932-218-057 for TAIPEI,+886 988-976-596 for KAOSHIUNG, and +886 966-537-732 TAICHUNG.

The latest update from PAG-ASA posted at 5 p.m. PH time states that “Carina continues to weaken and is now over Southeastern China.”