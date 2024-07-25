Carina weakens, already outside Philippine Area of Responsibility

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced at approximately 11 a.m. Philippine time (7:00 a.m. UAE time) that Typhoon Carina, also known as Typhoon Gaemi, has significantly weakened and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In their track and intensity forecast, the center of Typhoon Carina is currently expected to be 590 km North-Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR). By 2:00 a.m. on July 26, 2024 (10:00 p.m. UAE time on July 25), it is projected to be 790 km North-Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (still outside the PAR) or in the vicinity of Fujian, China.

Recent updates from the PAG-ASA, posted around 2 p.m. PH time, show that Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and Pampanga are still under yellow warning level which means that residents should still be alert, especially those who live in flood-prone areas. Meanwhile, Cavite, Batangas, and Laguna are expected to experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains within the next 3 hours.

Light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy showers, are also expected to affect Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Quezon (including General Nakar, Infanta, and Real) over the next three hours. Nearby areas are also advised to be prepared for potential impacts.

The next advisory will be issued at 5 p.m. PH time (1 p.m. UAE time)