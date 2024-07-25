Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Carina weakens, already outside Philippine Area of Responsibility

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced at approximately 11 a.m. Philippine time (7:00 a.m. UAE time) that Typhoon Carina, also known as Typhoon Gaemi, has significantly weakened and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In their track and intensity forecast, the center of Typhoon Carina is currently expected to be 590 km North-Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR). By 2:00 a.m. on July 26, 2024 (10:00 p.m. UAE time on July 25), it is projected to be 790 km North-Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (still outside the PAR) or in the vicinity of Fujian, China.

Recent updates from the PAG-ASA, posted around 2 p.m. PH time, show that Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and Pampanga are still under yellow warning level which means that residents should still be alert, especially those who live in flood-prone areas. Meanwhile, Cavite, Batangas, and Laguna are expected to experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains within the next 3 hours.

Light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy showers, are also expected to affect Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Quezon (including General Nakar, Infanta, and Real) over the next three hours. Nearby areas are also advised to be prepared for potential impacts.

The next advisory will be issued at 5 p.m. PH time (1 p.m. UAE time)

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

noriko ohara and nobita character

Voice actress behind Nobita in Doraemon passes away

1 hour ago
SHARJAH HANGING GARDEN

Sharjah unveils new park, museum, and ‘Kalba Gate’

17 hours ago
rain from classroom istock

Gov’t work, classes on July 25 suspended due to super typhoon Carina

18 hours ago
BAHRAIN BREAD MAKING

Overseas Filipino Workers participate in skill-building training on bread making

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button