UAE leaders offer condolences to Philippine President on victims of Typhoon Carina

The leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have extended their heartfelt condolences to the President of the Republic of the Philippines in response to the devastating floods caused by Typhoon Carina.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have expressed their deepest sympathies to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, on the casualties of this natural disaster. Furthermore, they wished the injured a “speedy recovery.”

Typhoon Carina has claimed at least 12 lives and displaced over 600,000 people as reported by the national disaster agency, according to a Reuters report.