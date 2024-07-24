Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sharjah unveils new park, museum, and ‘Kalba Gate’

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Emirates News Agency

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced several exciting new projects in Kalba including a park, a museum, and the ‘Kalba Gate.’

The ‘Kalba Gate’ is a walkway connecting the hanging gardens to Al Hefaiyah Lake, offering stunning views of both the gardens and the lake. Visitors will also be able to see the entire city of Kalba from below. Currently, the project is still under development, as reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM). Additionally, a railing will be installed around the walkway to ensure safety and prevent any accidents.

That’s not all! There will also be a new museum in Sharjah that will showcase customs, traditions, folk songs, and other aspects of heritage. Moreover, a park will be added surrounding the flood-devastated Khor Kalba Fort.

Sharjah is the third-largest emirate in the UAE and is home to many great places to visit such as the Al Noor Island, Sharjah Safari, Sharjah Mosque, and many more.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

rain from classroom istock

Gov’t work, classes on July 25 suspended due to super typhoon Carina

11 mins ago
BAHRAIN BREAD MAKING

Overseas Filipino Workers participate in skill-building training on bread making

28 mins ago
gerald anderson

Gerald Anderson rescues flood victims amid super typhoon Carina

30 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T093209.550

VP Duterte leaves for Germany amid Typhoon Carina devastation

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button