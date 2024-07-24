Sharjah unveils new park, museum, and ‘Kalba Gate’

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced several exciting new projects in Kalba including a park, a museum, and the ‘Kalba Gate.’

The ‘Kalba Gate’ is a walkway connecting the hanging gardens to Al Hefaiyah Lake, offering stunning views of both the gardens and the lake. Visitors will also be able to see the entire city of Kalba from below. Currently, the project is still under development, as reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM). Additionally, a railing will be installed around the walkway to ensure safety and prevent any accidents.

That’s not all! There will also be a new museum in Sharjah that will showcase customs, traditions, folk songs, and other aspects of heritage. Moreover, a park will be added surrounding the flood-devastated Khor Kalba Fort.

Sharjah is the third-largest emirate in the UAE and is home to many great places to visit such as the Al Noor Island, Sharjah Safari, Sharjah Mosque, and many more.