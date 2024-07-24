Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Prices for essential goods in NCR on ‘price freeze’ amid Super Typhoon Carina

Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued an advisory on a price freeze in the National Capital Region which is currently under a state of calamity due to the heavy rainfall brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

“In view of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) declaration of state of calamity in the National Capital Region due to the devastating effects of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon, and pursuant to Section 6 of the Price Act of the Philippines (RA 7581) as amended, please be informed that prices of basic necessities in the region are automatically frozen,” stated DTI Philippines.

The Presidential Communications Office further reiterated the announcement stating that the ‘price freeze’ is already in effect as of July 24, 2024 for the “pangunahing produkto” in Metro Manila. They also provided a list of products under the price control.

Included in the list are drinking water in bottles and containers, beef, poultry, canned sardines, bread, eggs, instant noodles, cooking oil, charcoal, firewood, drinking water in bottles and containers, processed milk, rice, root crops, salt, sugar, and essential medicines classified by the Department of Health (DOH).

As of this writing, there are still lots of people who are stranded due to the flood brought along by the heavy rainfall caused by the Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

