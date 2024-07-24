Oplan Blood Donation 6.0 garners 60 participants to help 210 patients

Blood Donation 6.0 unfolded, marking another milestone in community health support. Despite the short notice from DHA, the event drew 60 dedicated participants who each generously donated 450ml of blood, promising vital assistance to approximately 210 individuals in need.

This initiative by the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – UAE Chapter was headed by the chapter president, Engr. Melanie Rances, in collaboration with Prime Medical Clinic, led by Dr. Deepak and Dr. Daffodils. Their partnership exemplified seamless teamwork and community spirit.

Integral to its success were the organization’s esteemed partners: the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME), under the leadership of Chapter President Engr. Flordeliza Linglasan; the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), represented by former Chapter President Archi Dario Moreno; CRAIG International, guided by Mr. Arvin Anana; and the Royal Continental Hotel LLC, with Mr. Mohamed Turk at the helm, supported by Mr. Sid Landincho, Restaurant Manager, and Ms. Carmen Lentejas, HR Manager.

The enthusiastic participation of these organizations and individuals underscored their commitment to humanitarian causes and public health. Their presence not only amplified the event’s impact but also emphasized the importance of collective action in fostering community welfare.

As each participant donated, they embodied the spirit of compassion and solidarity, ensuring that the Oplan Blood Donation 6.0 not only met but exceeded its intended goals. Their contributions will resonate profoundly within the community, serving as a beacon of hope and support for those in medical need.

Looking forward, the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – UAE Chapter remains dedicated to continuing such initiatives, bolstered by the unwavering support of their partners and the resolute determination of all participants. They reaffirm their commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others, one donation at a time.