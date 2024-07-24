Metro Manila now under state of calamity

A state of calamity has been declared in Metro Manila following the effects of Typhoon Carina on Wednesday.

Carina brought massive flooding also triggered by the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

The decision was made following a meeting presided by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

“Talagang halos baha ang buong Kalakhang Maynila,” Abalos said in a situation briefing with President Bongbong Marcos in Quezon City.

The state of calamity would allow local government units to access additional funds and expedite emergency response. This would also allow LGUs to impose a price freeze on basic goods.