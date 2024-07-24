Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos orders immediate assistance to affected Filipinos due to Typhoon Carina

President Bongbong Marcos ordered government agencies to prioritize areas that have been isolated due to Typhoon Carina.

Earlier, Marcos instructed all concerned government agencies to provide immediate assistance to all those affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

The government has pre-positioned Php 2.88M worth of aid and close to 4,500 personnel on standby to conduct search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

Marcos said the government provided assistance to over 770,000 individuals affected by the Southwest Monsoon in Visayas and Mindanao.

Carina has maintained its strengthen early Wednesday morning as it moves northward over the Philippine Sea.

 

