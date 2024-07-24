La Mesa Dam water level expected to overflow

The water level of La Mesa Dam is expected to rise as Typhoon Carina intensifies the rains in the Philippines.

State meteorologists urged all residents near Tullahan River to expect and be alert for possible flooding.

As of 11:50 AM (PH time), La Mesa Dam’s water level was at 79.41 meters, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) hydrological situationer.

Later on, Brgy. Chairman of Brgy. Greater Lagro Leo B. Garra shared an update on Facebook that the water level of La Mesa Dam was at 79.72 meters at 3:40 PM (PH time).

PAGASA stated that once the water level hits 80.15 meters, La Mesa Dam will overflow. If this occurs, residents in lower areas near the Tullahan River in Quezon City, Valenzuela City, and Malabon City should remain vigilant.

Here is a list of the cities and their affected areas:

Quezon City (Barangay Fairview, Forest Hills Subd. Sta Quiteria, and San Bartolome)

Valenzuela City (Barangay Ligon, Barangay North Expressway and La Huerta Subdivision)

Malabon City