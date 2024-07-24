Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

La Mesa Dam water level expected to overflow

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 mins ago

The water level of La Mesa Dam is expected to rise as Typhoon Carina intensifies the rains in the Philippines.

State meteorologists urged all residents near Tullahan River to expect and be alert for possible flooding.

As of 11:50 AM (PH time), La Mesa Dam’s water level was at 79.41 meters, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) hydrological situationer.

Later on, Brgy. Chairman of Brgy. Greater Lagro Leo B. Garra shared an update on Facebook that the water level of La Mesa Dam was at 79.72 meters at 3:40 PM (PH time).

PAGASA stated that once the water level hits 80.15 meters, La Mesa Dam will overflow. If this occurs, residents in lower areas near the Tullahan River in Quezon City, Valenzuela City, and Malabon City should remain vigilant.

Here is a list of the cities and their affected areas:

  • Quezon City (Barangay Fairview, Forest Hills Subd. Sta Quiteria, and San Bartolome)
  • Valenzuela City (Barangay Ligon, Barangay North Expressway and La Huerta Subdivision)
  • Malabon City

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

jeep rain

Carina surpasses Ondoy’s 24-hour rainfall record in Metro Manila

32 mins ago
PAGASA CARINA JULY 24

Carina turns into super typhoon, QC surpasses its historical highest 24-hour rainfall

2 hours ago
al mamzar beach park

Dubai Municipality parks, facilities receive 16.3M visitors in first half of 2024

2 hours ago
rain

Metro Manila now under state of calamity

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button