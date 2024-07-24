Latest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Municipality parks, facilities receive 16.3M visitors in first half of 2024

Public parks and recreational facilities in Dubai break the record in visitor numbers during the first half of 2024.

According to a Facebook reel posted by Dubai Municipality, its public parks and recreational facilities reached 16,391,748 visitors. This number is an increase of 1.3 million visitors compared to last year.

The reports show that Dubai Municipality’s recreational parks received 10,613,996 visitors, while 3,146,480 visitors visited the top 5 parks in Dubai: Al Mamzar Beach Park, Mushrif Park, Creek Park, Zabeel Park, and Safa Park.

Meanwhile, other recreational facilities and parks also welcomed a lot of visitors. The Quranic Park, which features plants mentioned in the Quran, as well as an Islamic garden, a desert garden, and a special area dedicated to Andalusia in Spain, received 1,037,402 visitors.

Meanwhile, the iconic 150m-tall and 93m-wide Dubai Frame is also among the top recreational parks of Dubai Municipality, garnering 827,000 visitors.

This was followed by Walking and Cycling tracks, which received 623,904 visitors. Next was the Sports Field with 89,385 visitors. And lastly, the Children’s City, which features interactive and hands-on activities for kids, had 53,578 visitors. 

