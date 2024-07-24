The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA-DOST) has announced that the Carina (Gaemi), which recently struck the Philippines, has intensified into a super typhoon. This update was issued in Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 20 at 5:00 PM Philippine Time on July 24, 2024.

PAG-ASA forecasts that around 2:00 AM on July 25, 2024, the location of its center position would be around 460 km north of Itbayat, Batanes, or in the vicinity of New Taipei City, Taiwan.

“Carina intensifies into super typhoon and is about to make landfall over northern Taiwan,” stated PAG-ASA.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 20

Super Typhoon #CarinaPH (GAEMI)

Issued at 5:00 PM, 24 July 2024

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 20

Super Typhoon #CarinaPH (GAEMI)

Issued at 5:00 PM, 24 July 2024

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11:00 PM today. CARINA INTENSIFIES INTO SUPER TYPHOON AND IS ABOUT TO MAKE LANDFALL OVER NORTHERN TAIWAN

Moreover, ScienceKonek, a trusted source for scientific information, has reported that as of 3:30 PM on July 24, 2024, the Science Garden in Quezon City has exceeded its highest 24-hour rainfall record, previously set by Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

PRELIMINARY: As of 3:30 PM today, the 24-hr rainfall accumulation at Science Garden, Quezon City, has already exceeded Ondoy’s (2009) record. #CarinaPH ➡️ Habagat (July 23-24, 2024) – 458.00 mm

➡️ Ondoy (Sept. 26-27, 2009) – 455.00 mm Sources:

Mayor Joy Belmonte has also suspended classes in all levels in Quezon City.