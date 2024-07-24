Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Carina surpasses Ondoy’s 24-hour rainfall record in Metro Manila

Kate Sudiacal32 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine News Agency (PNA)

Typhoon Gaemi, which is also known as Carina, recently brought an unprecedented amount of rain to Metro Manila. It broke the previous record for the most rain in 24 hours, which was set by Typhoon Ondoy (Ketsana) back in 2009. ‘Carina’ poured down more than 455mm of rain (around 472.5mm) in just one day, which is a significant amount and even more than what Ondoy brought during its time, as per local weather stations.

In response to the heavy rainfall, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) has also approved a resolution declaring a state of calamity in the region. “Metro Manila is now in a state of Calamity,” announced Department of Interior and Local Government Benjamin “Benhur” De Castro Abalos.

As of 5:00 p.m. Philippine Time, PAG-ASA reported that ‘Carina’ has already become a super typhoon and is forecasted to make a landfall over Northern Taiwan.

