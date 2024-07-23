Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pinoy Pawnstars ‘Boss Toyo’ defends attendance at SONA

Courtesy: Boss Toyo

YouTube personality ‘Boss Toyo’ defended his presence at the third State of the Nation Address or SONA of President Bongbong Marcos.

Boss Toyo or Jayson Luzadas in real life said that as a Filipino, he has the right to hear what the President will say.

“Nagtataka ako, bakit may mga taong nagkikwestyon bakit ako nasa SONA? Bakit? Bawal po ba ang isang content creator dito? Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito? Bawal ba dahil hindi ako politiko? Bawal ba dahil ‘di mataas ang antas ko sa lipunan,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Masyado kayong nanghahamak ng tao. Gusto kong marinig kung ano ang sasabihin dahil isa akong Pilipino at may paki ako sa bayan ko,” he said.

“Wala akong nakikitang masama kung andito ako or kahit sinong taong andito. Pilipino ako at may paki ako sa bayan ko,” he added.

Boss Toyo’s YouTube show also airs on the state-owned People’s Television Network or PTV.

