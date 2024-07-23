Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Palace suspends all work, classes in Metro Manila due to Typhoon Carina

Malacanang issued a memorandum on Tuesday, July 23 suspending all work in government offices and classes in all levels in Metro Manila effective at 2 PM.

The suspension order was brought by the continuous rainfall triggered by the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon Carina.

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” the memorandum stated.

The order said that suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of respective heads.

