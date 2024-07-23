OWWA reminds Filipinos to secure legal status before working abroad

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reminded Filipinos to secure legal documentation before leaving the country to work abroad.

“Ang pagiging undocumented ay nagdudulot ng stress at anxiety. Kabayan, bago man umalis, siguraduhing ikaw ay documented para sa kapayapaan ng isip,” OWWA said in a Facebook post.

The agency also urged undocumented overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to process their documents through the Philippine Embassy, Philippine Consulate, or OWWA.

According to OWWA, undocumented OFWs can visit the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate in their host country to seek guidance regarding their current situation.

They can also OWWA Hotline 1348 for immediate assistance, the agency said.