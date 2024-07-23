Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Imee Marcos wears Moro armor-inspired outfit for SONA 2024

Photo courtesy: @officialimeemarcos / IG

Senator Imee Marcos is a scene-stealer during the third State of the Nation Address with her Moro armor-inspired outfit.

The elder sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced the red carpet at the Batasang Pambansa wearing her sleeveless olive green dress with accents of gold and a tiara.

 

The senator walked along the red carpet with her sons Borgy and Michael Manotoc.

When asked by reporters why she opted to wear the dress, Marcos said “Marami kasing mapupusok, kaya kailangan naka-armor na.”

