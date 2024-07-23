Dubai Police deploys drones for quick emergency response

The Dubai Police announced it has deployed drones to certain areas in the city as part of its initiatives to respond swiftly to emergencies.

“Please be informed the drones you may see in your area are part of Dubai Police efforts to enhance quick response to emergencies,” Dubai Police said in a social media post.

The Police added that drones used by the force can be identified through their blue markings.

We aim to utilize cutting-edge technology to boost safety and security by swiftly responding to emergencies, in line with the highest global standards.#DubaiPolice #Drones are designed to serve you. pic.twitter.com/POAQ8ZSSyw — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 22, 2024

“We aim to utilize cutting-edge technology to boost safety and security by swiftly responding to emergencies, in line with the highest global standards,” the Dubai Police said.