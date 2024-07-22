Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

WCOPA gold medalist to sing national anthem at SONA

Bicolano singer Blessie Mae Alipopo Abagat, who recently clinched a gold medal at the 2024 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), has been chosen to perform the ‘Lupang Hinirang’ at the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Batasang Bansa.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced that Abagat’s selection is a tribute to her outstanding achievements on the international stage.

“Her victories have brought immense pride to our nation and underscore her extraordinary talent,” the PCO said in a report on NewsWatch Plus.

Abagat, a native of Bicol, has a personal journey that mirrors the rich cultural heritage and historical pride of her region, which has significantly influenced her artistic development.

In previous years, the national anthem at the SONA has been performed by notable artists, including classical opera singer Lara Maigue last year and the Samiweng Singers from Ilocos Norte in 2022.

