PBBM highlights PH gov’t efforts to boost agriculture, tourism, education, OFW initiatives during SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 22, 2024, highlighted the government’s efforts in addressing several crucial areas of development in the Philippines.

Among the key points, President Marcos emphasized the administration’s proactive approach to revitalizing the agricultural sector. He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve agricultural productivity, support farmers, and address challenges such as climate change and supply chain disruptions.

He shared that over the past year, more than one hundred million kilos of various seeds, seedlings, and fertilizers were distributed to farmers. The government also provided over three hundred thousand breeding hens to help increase their numbers.

“Para sa mga mangingisda naman, mahigit limandaang milyong fingerlings at tatlong libong mga bangka ang naipamahagi. Nakakatulong din ang mga ginawa at inayos na mga fish ports upang masuportahan ang kanilang industriya,” he added.

In terms of education, the President also outlined significant initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and professional growth of teachers, highlighting the need for them to upskill.

The President also outlined initiatives for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), emphasizing that the OFW lounge and the seafarers’ hub are among the top projects his administration is focusing on.

Overall, President Marcos’ address reflected the Philippine government’s efforts in addressing national needs, reinforcing the government’s dedication to fostering progress across various sectors.