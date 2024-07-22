OWWA to open college scholarship applications for OFW dependents

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has encouraged college students who are dependents of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to start preparing their documents for its scholarship program.

The online application for the Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) and OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (ODSP) will be open from July 26, 2024, to August 16, 2024, the agency announced in a Facebook post.

Under the EDSP, scholars may receive financial assistance of up to P60,000 per year, while ODSP scholars will receive a maximum of P20,000 per year.

Who are qualified?

Eligible applicants are single college students who are children or siblings of active OFW members.

Incoming first-year college students must not be over the age of 21 years old, while second to fifth-year students must be 30 years old or younger.

For EDSP category 1, applicants must be grade 12 graduating students with a general weighted average (GWA) of 80 percent or its equivalent. The applicants should have taken the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) and among the top 1000 rank of examinees.

For category 2, the applicant must be enrolled in a college or university in the Philippines with a GWA of at least 85 percent or its equivalent, without a failing grade.

For the ODSP, the OFW member must have a monthly income of not higher than USD 600,000 or its equivalent, and applicants must be enrolled in college with passing grades.

What are the initial requirements for the scholarship program?

If you meet the qualifications, you may start to prepare the requirements ahead of the application period.

Here is the list of the required documents:

Proof of Identity Proof of Grades from the previous school year Photocopy of birth certificate 2×2 ID picture with name tag (2 pcs.) Photocopy of certificate of no marriage (CENOMAR) Original copy of Affidavit of No Child/Sibling Dependent Photocopy of proof of enrollment

How to apply online?

OWWA advises applicants to review the OWWA Guide for EDSP and ODSP scholarships to ensure they meet all requirements.

Applicants can complete the application process at https://scholarship.owwa.gov.ph.

The confirmation from the regional or overseas post will be sent via text or email to the contact information provided by the applicant.