Marcos thanks Biden for supporting PH after US presidential race exit

Kristine Erika Agustin56 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked US President Joe Biden for supporting the Philippines during “difficult times” after the latter announced that he would be dropping out of the US presidential race.

“We thank him for his constant and unwavering support for the Philippines in a delicate and difficult time. We wish him well for the rest of his presidency and for all his future endeavors,” Marcos wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Marcos also commended Biden’s decision, saying it shows “genuine statesmanship.”

“President Biden’s decision to withdraw from his candidacy is a demonstration of genuine statesmanship,” Marcos added.

Biden earlier announced that he would no longer seek re-election in the 2024 US presidential race, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as a presidential nominee instead.

