Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Escudero says Cha-Cha not priority

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Senate President Chiz Escudero said that the Senate will place the proposed charter change on the back burner.

Escudero said the 19th Congress will set aside items that merely dissipate our energy and divide the public.

“In its stead, bills which can effect the same result— but without the needless political noise and bickering — will be prioritized. This will allow us to focus our energy on measures which the people truly need,” Escudero said in his speech during the opening of the 19th Congress.

Escudero said cha-cha is not a priority for him or the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

“Let this standard be used in measuring every government proposal that comes our way, will it make life easier for the Filipino?” Escudero said.

Escudero said that their priority is passing the 2025 national budget.

“Dahil pinagpapawisan ng taumbayan ang buwis na popondo dito, at papasanin ng kanilang mga anak ang pambayad sa utang na pupuno dito, dapat lamang na ang trilyon-trilyong piso na bubunuin nila ay maghatid ng ginhawa sa kanilang buhay,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T091410.410

OVP: Sara Duterte will not watch SONA on TV, gadgets

11 mins ago
wcopa gold medalist

WCOPA gold medalist to sing national anthem at SONA

16 mins ago
VFA

Philippines, Canada to finalize VFA

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 30T104942.767

MWO-Dubai opens new forms for online contract verification

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button