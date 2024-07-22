Escudero says Cha-Cha not priority

Senate President Chiz Escudero said that the Senate will place the proposed charter change on the back burner.

Escudero said the 19th Congress will set aside items that merely dissipate our energy and divide the public.

“In its stead, bills which can effect the same result— but without the needless political noise and bickering — will be prioritized. This will allow us to focus our energy on measures which the people truly need,” Escudero said in his speech during the opening of the 19th Congress.

Escudero said cha-cha is not a priority for him or the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

“Let this standard be used in measuring every government proposal that comes our way, will it make life easier for the Filipino?” Escudero said.

Escudero said that their priority is passing the 2025 national budget.

“Dahil pinagpapawisan ng taumbayan ang buwis na popondo dito, at papasanin ng kanilang mga anak ang pambayad sa utang na pupuno dito, dapat lamang na ang trilyon-trilyong piso na bubunuin nila ay maghatid ng ginhawa sa kanilang buhay,” he said.