BLACKPINK set to have a comeback, world tour in 2025

YG Executive Producer and Founder Yang Hyun Suk laid out the agency’s plans for 2025, sharing that BLACKPINK will also be returning next year alongside a world tour.

“There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK and it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour,” said Yang Hyun Suk.

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo are technically under YG as a group, however, they have different agencies for solo activities. BLACKPINK renewed their group contract back in December 2023.

This announcement also came together with the revelation that 2NE1 will be working again with the agency where they debuted—YG Entertainment. The agency’s official social media accounts also posted a photo with a “Welcome back, 2NE1” to officially commemorate the return of the iconic girl group.

In the video, Yang Hyun Suk shared that the members of 2NE1 wanted to do a world tour. “The members of 2NE1 informed me that they’d like to hold a concert commemorating their 15th anniversary. So, we caught up and happily discussed making it all happen within this year,” he said.

He also shared that other artists and groups under the label might also be active next year, such as WINNER and AKMU. “2NE1 will continue their global tour until next year as well,” he added.