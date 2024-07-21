Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai to expand public transit with 636 new buses to hit the streets soon

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has awarded a contract for the purchase of 636 new buses, including 40 electric ones, in line with Dubai’s sustainability goals and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. This means that there might be more buses to hit the roads of Dubai soon.

This initiative aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, who is committed to creating a sustainable and resilient public transport system for the benefit of both residents and visitors.

Director General and Chairman H.E. Mattar Al Tayer also emphasized that these buses, equipped with environmentally friendly “Euro 6” engines, are integral to a broader initiative aimed at increasing the share of trips made by public transport and shared mobility to 25% by 2030. This initiative also aligns with the UAE’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and supports Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda.

Here are more features that these buses will have:

  • Driver Behavior Monitoring System
  • Low entrance to facilitate the movement of people of determination
  • An electronic system to identify the driver inside the bus
  • Comfortable seats, high safety standards, seat belts in the family area that can be adjusted to suit all age groups
  • Additional Amenities: Wi-Fi service, mobile phone charging spots

