2NE1 ‘comes back home’ to YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment has set the K-pop world on fire with their latest announcement: a poster of 2NE1, captioned ‘Welcome Back, 2NE1.’ This exciting revelation signals the return of the iconic group, who disbanded in November 2016, to work with the agency where they first debuted.

In a YouTube video posted by YG Entertainment, YG Founder and Executive Producer Yang Hyun Suk outlined the agency’s plans for 2025, including the announcement that ‘2NE1 is back.’

He shared that the group is planning to do a concert to commemorate their 15th anniversary.

“The members of 2NE1 informed me that they’d like to hold a concert commemorating their 15th anniversary. So, we caught up and happily discussed making it all happen within this year,” he said.

Yang Hyun Suk also shared that it might start around early October in Seoul. They are already planning to bring it to Osaka and Tokyo as well by the end of November and December.

“I think this concert will be quite special. It resonates with those who grew up with 2NE1’s music, sharing those memories. They have an incredible number of hit songs, so all the staff are working together to create a successful show.”

2NE1, which made its debut in 2009, is renowned for hit songs like “Fire,” “I Am The Best,” “Lonely,” and “Come Back Home.” The group disbanded on November 25, 2016, after their members’ contracts came to an end.

